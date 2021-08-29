Blast reported near Kabul airport, said to be rocket attack

KABUL, August 29: A blast was reported from near Kabul airport on Sunday evening as the evacuation mission to fly out foreign citizens neared its end.

The blast could be from a rocket that hit a nearby house and the airport was not targeted, the BBC quoted a local official as saying.

There was no information of any casualties.

Images posted on social media show black clouds of smoke rising into the air, and freelance journalist Shafi Karmi shared photos of the purported site of the attack.

The blast came hours after US President Joe Biden warned that another attack in the airport area was highly likely.

At least 170 people, including US troops, were killed in a suicide bombing by the Islamic State-Khorasan Province near the airport on Thursday. The US had carried out a retaliatory drone strike, in which, it said, the planners of the attack had been killed.

Image source: Twitter/screen grab