Cousin confesses to killing minor girl: Assam Police

GUWAHATI, Sept 2: In a major breakthrough, Assam Police on Thursday unravelled the case of a minor girl’s grisly murder at Uzanbazar in the heart of the city here and arrested the accused a day after the ghastly crime was committed.

Ashikesh Gupta alias Asik (18) who happens to be the cousin of the deceased was arrested after he confessed to committing the horrific crime.

“The accused, Ashikesh, confessed that he killed the girl due to an altercation,” a statement from the Assam Police informed.

A team comprising the DCP Central, ACP Women’s Cell and the Central Guwahati Police District team had started investigating the case (number 303/21 under Section 302 IPC) and unraveled the case within a day.

“Police have also recovered the mobile phone and the SIM card (partially destroyed), which the assailant had hidden after committing the crime. The accused himself led the police to recover the phone and SIM. The case is under investigation,” the statement said.

The 14-year-old girl was found dead at her residence on Wednesday morning. According to reports, the girl’s parents were not at home when the attack took place.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the assailant might have stabbed the girl and also used a pressure cooker and a kitchen tool (used for grinding) to attack her.

The incident sparked protests in the area on Thursday morning with some groups and citizens of the area demanding immediate arrest and strict action against the perpetrator of the crime.