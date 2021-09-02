Despite being fully vaccinated, Farah Khan tests Covid positive

Mumbai, Sep 1 : Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder has tested Covid positive once again, despite being fully vaccinated. She took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday to confirm the news.

The filmmaker, who is seen as a judge in TV reality show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’ says that she has informed people around her to get tested. The filmmaker was shooting with co-judge Shilpa Shetty on Monday.

She has also shot for a special episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ with Amitabh Bachchan recently.

Farah wrote a light-hearted message on her Instagram stories which read: “I wonder if this happened because I didn’t put my ‘kaala teeka’. Despite being double vaccinated and working with mostly double vaxxed people, I have still managed to test positive for Covid. I’ve already informed everyone I came in contact with, to get tested. However, if I have forgotten someone (because of old age N fading memory) Please test Urself. Hoping to recover soon.”

Farah also recently directed a music video ‘Saath Kya Nibhaoge’ starring Sonu Sood and Nidhhi Agarwal. (IANS)