Body of drowned man retrieved after 3 days from Tura Pelga Falls

TURA, Sept 8: Search and rescue teams of the police and state disaster rescue force have retrieved the body of a man three days after he went missing during a day out at the scenic Pelga Falls on the outskirts of Tura.

The 47 year old victim, Pradeep Saha, of Sepoy colony in Tura bazaar had gone to the falls on Sunday afternoon for a picnic with friends and family members.

He entered the water and was quickly swept away beneath by the strong currents. Despite frantic search for three days his body could not be located.

It was only on Wednesday morning that one group of a search team located his body caught between rocks inside the water further downstream.

“Formalities have been done and the body handed to the family,” informed Tura police.

Caution has been given to revelers and picnickers who frequent the waterfront in various picnic spots of Garo Hills during this time of the year when the water currents are extremely strong in view of the monsoon rains.

The Pelga Falls is notorious for its powerful water currents and rocky formations on either side. There have been several cases of drowning at the falls in the previous years.