Tura MDC registers complaint with Chairman over non allotment of question time

TURA, Sept 8: Tura BJP MDC Bernard Marak has written to the Chairman of GHADC seeking a clarification as to why his questions during the budget session were not allowed to be raised and he was made to sit with the opposition side.

“Why was my motion defined as an individual motion when it was the decision of my party to place these motions through me in the house as it has been part of the BJP manifesto. Why was it allowed to be declined from bringing it into discussion in the house when the people of Garo Hills were looking forward to seeing it passed?” questioned the Tura MDC in his letter to Chairman Rakesh A Sangma on the evening of the budget session’s conclusion.

The Tura MDC also demanded to know as to why the budget session was not allowed to be covered live by the media houses stating that, “The people of Garo Hills have every right to witness the proceedings of the house and be aware of what is happening in the house.”

Bernard Marak has been perturbed over the decision of the chairman to conclude the budget session on Wednesday afternoon without allowing the questions put out on the question hour list to be asked.

“Why was only one hour given for questioning? Was it intentionally set to avoid my questions which bore utmost importance to the public? If not, what more important issue compelled you to adjourn the session without tabling the questions set before you,” questioned the BJP MDC.

Expressing his displeasure over having been made to sit in the opposition bench, the Tura MDC sought an explanation. “Kindly clarify with reference to the constitution of India on Sixth Schedule which allows an elected GHADC member to be termed as an opposition,” demanded Bernard Marak.