Militant outfit DNLA declares unilateral truce for 6 months

GUWAHATI, Sept 9: Militant outfit Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) has declared “unilateral ceasefire” for six months, saying that the move is aimed at creating an atmosphere for peace talks with the Centre and Assam government.

In a statement made available to the media on Thursday, the militant outfit’s chairman Mungsri Kharmindao Dimasa stated that the unilateral ceasefire was declared “as a goodwill gesture and positive response to the call of peace by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.”

“We the DNLA earnestly hope that the Assam government and the government of India will reciprocate action for meaningful discussion with us for lost lands and all-round development of the Dimasa community of Assam,” the statement by the outfit said.

Formed in April 2019, DNLA is seeking an independent nation for the Dimasa community through an armed movement.

The outfit has since been reportedly active in central Assam’s Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong districts, as well as parts of neighbouring Nagaland.

It may be mentioned that suspected DNLA militants had opened indiscriminate fire at five trucks and subsequently set them ablaze in the Doyangmukh area of the district on the night of August 26.

At least five persons – truck drivers and handymen – died on the spot.