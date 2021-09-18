Pyngrope flags concern over KHADC’s ‘illegal’ gates

SHILLONG, Sep 17: Congress legislator from Nongthymmai, Charles Pyngrope, on Friday expressed before the House concerns over various “illegal” gates set up by the KHADC.

“They are illegal as, despite the government notification, they still continue to function and are mostly set up at export points and along the highways,” the Congress leader alleged.

He also asked the government to consider creation of a new district in East Khasi Hills headquartered at Sohra.

“East Khasi Hills is one of the largest districts in the state and it is felt we should have other districts,” said Pyngrope, pointing out that the district head is often overburdened because of the large area of administration in East Khasi Hills.

“Of course, it is for the state government to decide where it should be depending on the parameters that will determine the establishment of the district,” Pyngrope added.

Further steering the House’s attention to decongestion of Shillong, Pyngrope questioned the delay in the construction of bridge to connect Rynjah and Umpling.

With regard to smart meters, Pyngrope suggested that prepaid meters be introduced, maintaining that they would be a better alternative. He said prepaid meters have already been introduced in few Northeastern states and faring better.