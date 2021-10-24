NPP hits back, calls Cong ‘mother of all scams’

SHILLONG, Oct 23: A day after Congress stalwart, HDR Lyngdoh alleged the NPP is using state resources to expand its base in other parts of the country, NPP state president, WR Kharlukhi on Saturday hit back at the grand old party, terming it as the “mother of all scams” in the state.

Kharlukhi said the Congress does neither have issues nor proof and as such, it is making useless comments.

Stating that the NPP has a budgeted account of its funds, he dared the Congress to approach the court if it can substantiate its claim.

The NPP leader said the Congress had an ATM in Byrnihat in the form of a weighbridge – despite having one in Umling – and it caused huge problems for the people.

He recalled the “scam” in the Jowai Water supply scheme in 1983, another in the Health department way back and others in the Power department in 2007 when the Congress was in power.

“In the 50 years of the state, the CBI, for the first time, had filed a charge-sheet against a minister and the minister was not ours but of the Congress,” Kharlukhi said.

He said the NPP is highlighting before people what the present government has done for the state in the last three years. The Congress is bankrupt of issues and hence, making wild allegations, he said. Lyngdoh had on Friday also claimed that the NPP is constructing offices, one at Bivar Road in Shillong and another in Tura by spending crores of rupees.