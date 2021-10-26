Two-day media seminar at Sonapur College on Nov 29, 30

Guwahati, Oct 26: A two-day national seminar on the theme “Media and Society: Issues and Challenges in Twenty First Century” will be held at Sonapur College on November 29 and 30. The seminar which is sponsored by the North Eastern reginal Centre of the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) and being organised by Dr. Dhanjit Medhi Foundation, Sonapur College, in the college premises.

It is to be mentioned here that Dr. Dhanjit Medhi Foundation, Sonapur College is a registered trust under the ambit of Sonapur College, founded in memory of its former Principal, is exclusively devoted for the promotion and patronage of all kind of activities that upholds the very ethos of education and literature, more specifically those pertaining to the folk culture, folklore and media and to play a catalytic role for encouraging the future generations to achieve the excellence in their academic pursuits.

It is expected that the seminar which has been organized in collaboration with the Assam Down town University and Guwahati Press Club, with support from Daffodil Nursery, Bamfor, Khetri, will serve as a forum for discussion to explore the various issues pertaining to Media in the 21st Century. The organisers has already getting in touch with some eminent media personalities of the region to deliver the key note address and to speak in the three plenary sessions scheduled during the two day conference. Besides there will be several technical sessions on different sub-themes wherein the faculties of media and mass communication, scholars, researchers, media persons etc. will have the opportunity to present their research papers. A book with ISBN code will be published comprising the selected research papers presented in the seminar.

The conveners of the seminar Dr. Nizara Hazarika and Dr. Gitima Kalita in a press release has invited interested faculties, scholars, researchers, media persons etc. to attend the seminar and present their research papers.

The last date for submission of the abstract is 10 November while the full papers are to be submitted on or before 20 November. Both the abstracts and the full papers are to be sent to the e-mail id [email protected] For details the conveners have requested the interested people to see the college website www.sonapurcollege.ac.in or to contact mobile phole number 09864018283 and 09864325974.