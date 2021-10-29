Preliminary report indicates violation of election protocol

TURA, Oct 28: A preliminary report submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer of the state by the returning officer for Rajabala by-election has clearly mentioned violation of the permission granted to the Congress for holding of its public meeting which resulted in the staging of a procession by a group of people, despite not being allowed to do so, which ultimately led to a clash between supporters of two sides at Garodubi village on Wednesday.

The preliminary report states that permission was granted to the Congress to hold a meeting at Rajabala Higher Secondary School playground from 1 pm to 4 pm on October 27.

“While in the process of returning home, a group of people marched in a procession via Rajabala Bazaar to Garodubi, Magurmari, Phershakandi, Morasuti, Nayagaon, Old Bhaitbari, Khetadowa and up to Gomaijora,” the report mentions and added that the incident was a clear violation of the conditions of permission granted for the mentioned meeting.

It was also mentioned that a total of 21 people, believed to be supporters of both the Congress and the NPP, sustained minor injuries and were discharged after receiving first aid in the hospital.

Speaking with The Shillong Times, Returning Officer CN Sangma informed that there were twenty preconditions for holding of political rallies. “One of the preconditions was that there will be no road show and no bike rally. But this was violated,” the RO revealed.

Instead of dispersing for their respective homes, the supporters took out a rally which ultimately led to the clash, the election official said.

It was further mentioned that only one house, belonging to the gaonbura (headman) and VEC secretary of Garodubi village, Hasan Ali, was attacked and ransacked.

Route was diverted, says Cong poll agent

In the meantime, Abdul Aziz, the election agent of Congress candidate Hashina Yasmin Mondal, filed an FIR stating that he had diverted the vehicles from the Congress rally solely with a ‘good’ intention when clashes broke out.

“There were two meetings at the same time – NPP meeting in New Bhaitbari and Congress rally at Rajabala. At the end of our meeting and with honest intention I have diverted the vehicles towards the Garodubi-Magurmari- Bharali bypass to reach AMP road at Patranga just to avoid face-to-face crossing of vehicles of the two parties,” Aziz claimed.

He also claimed that some Congress supporters were missing and presumed kidnapped or murdered, an accusation that has been dismissed by the police.