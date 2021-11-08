Catholic body condemns intimidation of Bishop by AHAM members

TURA, Nov 8: The Garo Hills Catholic Union (GHCU) on Monday strongly condemned the incident in which several members of the pressure group- AHAM allegedly trespassed into the Bishops House in Tura and intimidated Tura Bishop Rt Rev Andrew R Marak to remove Parish Priest of Mendipathar, Fr C A Thomas within 7 days or face dire consequences.

According to the union, the shocking incident took place on October 19 following which the matter was conveyed by the Bishop to Fr Thomas and he was asked to go for Administrative leave to his native place.

Following the development, a meeting was held by all the members of the GHCU where the alleged illegal act of the AHAM leaders was unanimously condemned. It was also resolved that no such interference or intrusion into the internal matters of the Catholic Church either at the Parish or Diocese level would be tolerated by the union.

The members have also decided to initiate legal proceedings against all those involved in the incident.