Four steel catamaran vessels for Majuli, Guwahati flagged off

GUWAHATI, Nov 8: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma flagged off four steel catamaran vessels at Pandu Port here on Monday in a bid to transform the quality of inland water transport services in the state.

The vessels were launched under a World Bank-funded project to integrate high quality passenger and vehicle ferry services into the state’s wider transport network system.

Of the four vessels, two will ply over the Brahmaputra in Majuli and one each between the Guwahati-North Guwahati and Uzanbazar-Umananda ferry ghats.

The newly-launched vessels can accommodate 100 passengers and 50 two-wheelers. They are powered with 180 HP twin engines with 10 knots forward speed.

The vessels are equipped with advance services such as control and monitoring; communication and navigation; GPS, eco sounder and wind measurement besides life-saving and fire-fighting equipment.

The chief minister also launched an e-ticketing system for the Umananda ferry service which will enable commuters/tourists to pre-book their tickets and thereby help in management of ferry operations.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said, “The culture and civilisation of Assam is nurtured by the Brahmaputra and Barak and their tributaries. However, these rivers also pose challenges in terms of communication for people living on both the banks. Our efforts are therefore underway to rejuvenate river transportation in the state.”

The chief minister informed that the inland water transport (IWT) department has inked an MoU with the World Bank, which has sanctioned Rs 770 crore towards realising the state government’s efforts for improvement of river transportation.

“Of the sanctioned amount, the central government will refund 80 percent while the state government will bear the remaining 20 percent,” he said.

Further observing that challenges bring opportunities, Sarma said that after the boat accident at Nimatighat, the state government took an aggressive approach to make river transportation more hassle-free and secured.

“Accordingly, steps are in progress to fit marine engines to 853 boats having single engines in the state,” he said.

He also elaborated the steps taken by the government to streamline ferry service post the Nimatighat incident and plans for passenger movement between Majuli and Jorhat during the ensuing Raas Festival.

“Moreover, the state government is working towards rejuvenating river transportation through technological interventions. E-ticketing system has been introduced for Jorhat-Majuli ferry ghat earlier and now for Uzanbazar-Umananda ferry ghat. Soon, all the ghats in the state would have this service,” Sarma said.

He further informed that the e-ticketing system at Jorhat-Majuli ferry ghat has immensely helped to make the system transparent as since its launch on September 27, revenue to the tune of Rs 26 lakh has been earned.