MeECL to submit documents to probe panel

SHILLONG, Nov 8: The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) is likely to submit its documents to the inquiry commission probing alleged corruption in the MeECL and the Power department, on Tuesday.

The three-member commission met in New Delhi recently and sought necessary documents from the Corporation within a week’s time.

A reliable source said that the MeECL has prepared a list of documents to be submitted before the commission on Tuesday. The probe officials will go through the documents and decide the next course of action.

It may be reminded that the commission has already missed its three-month deadline for completion of the probe and submission of its report to the government.

Interestingly, the commission is yet to seek an extension from the government despite the latter making it clear that it has no objection in extending the deadline.

The state government had on July 29 notified the constitution of this commission. The panel was given a three-month window to submit its report. The commission has been tasked with probing records and making recommendations on the functioning of MeECL and its three subsidiary companies – Meghalaya Power Generation Corporation Ltd, Meghalaya Power Transmission Corporation Ltd and Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Ltd.

The probe covers the period from April 1, 2010, to March 31, 2021.

The committee was mandated to critically examine the procurement rules and procedures of MeECL and its subsidiaries and benchmark the same against the procurement rules and procedures of the Meghalaya government and some of the better-run energy corporations in other states of the Northeast.

The inquiry commission is headed by Justice (retd.) RN Mishra of the Allahabad High Court. Other members of the panel are retired IAS officer Manoj Kumar who is the administrative member while retired Executive Director of REC Ltd, Sunil Kumar is the technical member of the commission.