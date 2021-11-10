KHADC wants state map based on Hima territories

SHILLONG, Nov 9: KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Titosstarwell Chyne on Tuesday said they will push for the demarcation of Meghalaya’s boundary with Assam according to the boundaries of the Himas falling under the Council.

“We will impress upon the state government that the demarcation of the boundary should be based on the documents available with the Himas. We will not accept any proposal to resolve the interstate boundary dispute if it is not based on these documents,” he said while replying to a motion moved by Congress MDC from Mawhati, Charles Marngar on the second day of the reassembled autumn session of the Council.

He also said the Council has already written to the Assam government to stop implementing any developmental projects in the areas falling under the Council, especially the transit camp at Khanapara.

“We are closely following this issue. We are also awaiting the order of the apex court since the landowner, Newyearly Thangkhiew had filed a case to protest the construction of this transit camp,” the CEM said.

Chyne also assured that the Executive Committee will summon the Syiem of Raid Marwet for selling land in the Iongkhuli area of Khanapara illegally to the non-tribal people and issuing land pattas or dulir (document).

Earlier, Marngar raised a question on the members of the Boundary Committee led by Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong asking the people during a visit to Khanapara if the area belongs to Assam or Meghalaya.

“This clearly shows that the state government did not do its homework before carrying out the inspection. How can they ask the people about the boundaries? A huge argument had taken place at the time of inspection since there are groups that claim it falls under Meghalaya while others are saying it is in Assam,” Marngar said.

He also said it was really unfortunate nobody from the KHADC was invited to be a part of the delegation of the Boundary Committee for the inspection.

“We all know that the KHADC is an important stakeholder when it comes to the boundary issue,” the Congress MDC said.

Marngar also said the major reason that led to the unrest at Iongkhuli in Ri Bhoi district was not due to the clash with Assam police over the erection of electric poles.

“I was informed that the clash was because of the rampant selling of land by the Syiem of Raid Marwet to the people from outside the state. I strongly suggest that the Council should summon the Syiem of Raid Marwet to seek a clarification if he had issued land pattas to the non-tribals from Assam,” he said.

Congress MDC from Rambrai-Jyrngam, Bajop Pyngrope questioned why only seven people were allowed from Meghalaya to attend the meeting of the Regional Committee held in Guwahati while the Assam government had about 40 people. “Meghalaya attended the meeting unprepared. But Assam prepared a power-point presentation to stake its claim on the 12 areas of differences. This clearly reflects on the lack of seriousness on the part of the Meghalaya government,” Pyngrope said.

He also said the state government has not given the green signal to construct a police outpost at Langpih since the talks on the boundary with Assam is on.

According to him, the KHADC had earmarked Rs 30 lakh for the construction of the police outpost.