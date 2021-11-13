National Nuggets

Two held for wrestler’s murder

NEW DELHI, Nov 12: The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Friday arrested two accused from Delhi’s Dwarka area in connection with the murder case of wrestler Nisha and her brother. The accused have been identified as Pawan Barak (25) alias Coach, resident of Haryana’s Rohtak district and his associate Sachin Dahiya (23), native of Sonipat. A revolver (Licensed) has been recovered from Pawan. The duo were wanted in a Sonepat murder case, said police. Police said wrestler Nisha and her brother Suraj were shot dead in Sonepat on Wednesday and their mother was injured seriously. Nisha’s mother is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. (UNI)

Rajya Sabha gets secy gen

NEW DELHI, Nov 12: Former chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) PC Mody took over as the secretary-general of the Rajya Sabha on Friday, replacing PPK Ramacharyulu, who was appointed to the post less than three months ago. Mody was appointed as the secretary general by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu earlier in the day. Mody’s appointment is on a contractual basis with effect from the forenoon of November 12, 2021 till August 10, 2022 or until further orders, the order said. His appointment comes ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, which is expected to commence from November 29. In another notification, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said Ramacharyulu has been relieved of his charge from the forenoon of Novermber 12. He now been appointed as an advisor in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, sources said. Ramacharyulu was appointed as the secretary-general of the Rajya Sabha on September 1. No reason has been given for his replacement, the sources said. Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at the government over the development on Twitter, saying, “Not surprised at all Dr. P.P.K. Ramacharyulu is a thorough professional, non-partisan and perfectly qualified for the post — three deadly sins in the Modi regime.” (PTI)

Caution against Norovirus

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, Nov 12: A day after Norovirus cases were confirmed in Wayanad district, the Kerala government on Friday said people need to be vigilant about the very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea.The rare Norovirus infection was reported in some 13 students of a veterinary college in Pookode near Vythiri in Wayanad district two weeks ago.Though things have been brought under control and no further spread is reported, health authorities said they are preparing a data bank of the students of the veterinary science college besides holding an awareness class as part of preventive measures. State health minister Veena George chaired a meeting of the health officials here and took stock of the situation in Wayanad. According to a health department release, the minister directed the officials to intensify activities to prevent the spread of the virus. Officials said preventive activities including super chlorination are underway. (PTI)