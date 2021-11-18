GHADC assures rehabilitation to B Mahal residents

TURA, Nov 18: The GHADC on Thursday clarified on the alleged misinformation being spread in the social media with regard to B Mahal areas under West and North Garo Hills and assured that its intention was not to grab or sell lands but to provide safety, security, up-lift people’s lives and bring overall development to the region.

The clarification comes after the GSMC leader from Pedaldoba, Rimjen Ch Sangma raked up the issue with allegations against GHADC Chief Benedic R Marak that he was attempting to sell off B Mahal lands for his own benefits. The local leader had also organized meetings with the local people to oppose the alleged GHADC move.

Clarifying on the issue, the Secretary to the Executive Committee said, “A clarification on the matter was made on October 30 in addition to which, a public meeting was also conducted on November 6 which was well received by the public who were happy and satisfied. The visions and intentions of the EC were clearly spelt out and the public were allowed to question on the matter for which clarifications were given to clear all doubts and apprehensions”.

The clarification once again reassured that other than implementing development projects like setting up of the Meghalaya Battalion Camp, Solar Park and introducing economically viable agricultural practices as a means to provide job opportunities to the unemployed, adequate rehabilitation would be provided to the families residing in the B Mahal areas.