Private, public vehicles to ply at full strength from today

SHILLONG, Nov 17: East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo has issued an order permitting both private and public vehicles to ply at 100 per cent strength in the district between 5 am and 10 pm from Thursday.

The order states that the driver should clearly indicate the vaccination status on the vehicle. Wearing of double mask or N-95 is mandatory. In case of persons travelling in any private car, wearing of double mask or N-95 and use of sanitizers are mandatory.

The order also states that all public transport authorities shall strictly enforce COVID-19 appropriate behavior and seating inside the vehicles.

Care should be taken at all times by drivers & passengers to avoid breach of protocols. Smoking, eating and removal of mask are prohibited, the order says.