DC reviews scheme implementation in West Garo Hills

TURA, Nov 25 : West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh, along with the Project Director of DRDA, CN Sangma, reviewed the implementation of both the central and state flagship programs in the district at the Conference Hall of DRDA, Tura, on 24 November.

Reviewing the implementation various schemes in the district, the Deputy Commissioner asked the departments to work towards the uplifting the region and stressed on the need to have convergence for better results and directed the concerned officers to consult the Block Development Officers for implementation of MGNREGS in the C&RD Blocks. Speaking about the successful implementation of schemes on convergence mode in Khasi Hills, he also asked the line departments and the implementing agencies to highlight the achievements made during the last three to four years.

Saying that Aadhar is linked with all the centrally sponsored schemes, including the scholarships in the schools and colleges, the Deputy Commissioner urged the line departments to encourage the people to go for aadhar enrolment.

On the day, the implementation of RIDF, AIBP-HKKP, RKVY, etc. under Soil and Water Conservation Department, PMFMP, FPO, MOVCDNER, Mushroom Mission, Jackfruit Mission, etc. under Horticulture Department, PM-KISAN, Rice Mission, etc. under Agriculture Department, Blue Revolution under Fisheries Department, MGNREGS, PMAY, Community Led Landscape Management Program and the MEGHA-LAMP, etc. were reviewed.