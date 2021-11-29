Two-day national seminar on media gets underway at Sonapur College

GUWAHATI, Nov 29: Media literacy and digital literacy has become more important now a days because very often people encounter with the misinformation and disinformation disseminated by different media houses, said Dr. Ankuran Dutta, Head of the Department of Communication and Journalism, Gauhati University while delivering the key-note address in the inauguration of the two-day ICSSR-sponsored national seminar on “Media and Society: Issues and Challenges in Twenty First Century”, which began at Sonapur College near here today.

Speaking in the seminar organised by Dr. Dhanjit Medhi Foundation Dr. Dutta also said that pandemic is not that dangerous than infodemic.

The seminar was inaugurated by Rabindra Nath Kalita, IRS (Retd.) and Former Director, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) and the inaugural ceremony was presided over by Dr. Jit Ram Dutta, President Governing Body, Sonapur College. Prof. Narayan Chandra Talukdar, Vice Chancellor of Assam Down Town University graced it as the guest of honour.

Kalita highlighted that phenomenal changes that have taken place in different media and commented that keeping in view of the present trend, media would become more powerful in the near future and the politicians will turn redundant.

After the inaugural ceremony a very interactive panel discussion was held on the theme, “How media is changing the perception of the masses towards political power and cultural identity in India’s national and north-east context post2000”.

Participating in the discussion which was coordinate by Suresh Ranjan Goduka, noted media activist and chief of Jeevan Initiatives. The deputy editor of India Today, Kaushik Deka said, “Media cannot change the perception of the people because people have their own biasness and they filter the media information.”

The other speakers of the panel discussion were, Dr Sayanika Dutta, Assistant Professor, Department of Mass Communication Journalism and Media Studies, Cotton University, Dr. Buljit Buragohain, Assistant Professor of the Assam Don Bosco University and Meghna Coudhury, and officer in the DIPR, Assam.

Altogether 21 research papers were presented today in three technical sessions which were chaired by Bijay Sankar Bora, eminent journalist, Dr. Alpana Choudhury, faculty member of Assam Don Bosco University and Dr. Pallabi Bora, Assistant Professor, Department of Folklore Research, Gauhati University.

Earlier in the inaugural ceremony, Dr. Devabrot Khanikor, Principal Sonapur College delivered the welcome address and Dr. Nizara Hazarika, Convenor, spoke about the Seminar while Dr. Biman Patowary, Secretary General, gave a brief description on Dr. Dhanjit Medhi Foundation. Dr. Gitima Kalita, Co-convener of the seminar offered the vote of thanks. The Assam Down Town University and Daffodil Nursery are the two collaborators of the national seminar.