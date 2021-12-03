Govt should push PM for ILP: Congress

SHILLONG, Dec 2: The Opposition Congress has urged the state government to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will extend Inner Line Permit coverage for Meghalaya during his proposed visit to the state on the occasion of the state’s golden jubilee celebrations next year.

“We will push the state government for ILP and since the Prime Minister is likely to visit Meghalaya when we celebrate 50 years of statehood, we want the government to ask the PM to declare ILP for Meghalaya,” Congress MLA, PT Sawkmie said on Thursday.

Commenting on the interstate boundary row, he said they want the government to convene a session of the Assembly after the regional committees submit their reports to enable people to know the status of the ongoing talks between Assam and Meghalaya.

Earlier, CLP leader Ampareen Lyngdoh attacked the government over non-payment of salaries to its employees including the workers of the Shillong Municipal Board and the teachers.

“It is unfortunate that the government has not been able to resolve the issues of SSA teachers,” she said while asking the government to call the agitating SMB employees for discussions and resolve their issues.