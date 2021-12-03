IIT-G sets new record of all-time high in all fronts of placement

GUWAHATI, Dec 3: Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) has set a new record of an all-time high in all fronts during the first two days of the placement process.

As many as 530 offers were made in the first two days of the placement itself.

This year, IIT-G has seen the highest number of international offers ever, highest international package ever, highest domestic packages ever, and the highest pre-placement offers (PPOs) ever.

“The total number of PPOs this year was 179 while it was 133 in 2020, which is a 34.5 percent increase. Offers made till the end of the second day of the placement are 530, which is 50.14 percent higher than the previous year when this number was 353,” a statement issued by IIT-G here on Friday said.

Altogether, there have been 28 international offers so far as compared to four such offers in the previous year.

“The highest domestic package has been Rs 1.2 crore, which is 70 percent higher than the Rs 70 lakh of 2020. Further, the highest international offer has been secured by the PG students of IIT Guwahati. The highest international offer this year is Rs 2.05 crore as against Rs 36 lakh in 2020,” the statement said.

It may be mentioned that the entire placement process in IIT-G has been done through the virtual mode.

Last year, only the coordinating committee members were physically present on the campus while the volunteers were connected virtually.

“This year, the entire coordinating committee and a majority of the volunteers were present on the campus to coordinate the entire placement process. The students (either on-campus or off-campus) are participating in the campus placement in virtual mode,” the statement added.