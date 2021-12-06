DC suggests taking up covid vax on mission mode

TURA, Dec 6: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh while addressing the District Heads during a covid vaccination meeting on Monday at DRDA hall, has urged the officers to take up the covid vaccination drive in mission mode.

This, he said can be done by clubbing their scheme programmes with covid vaccinations and motivating the people to take jab. Further deliberating on the matter, the Deputy Commissioner said that beginning December 8; each department shall be tasked to go for vaccination drive on a mission mode side by side while they do some programmes at villages particularly, some villages under Rongram and Gambegre Blocks where there are said to be many who are still resisting to vaccination.

According to Singh, although the district has a robust figure of about 93% of all its eligible population having been vaccinated, some 7% are still to be vaccinated. Therefore, this deficit and the overall low percentage of the state as whole in comparison to other states, has prompted the central government to issue directives to the state to scale up the vaccination drive as a protective and precautionary measures against the disease in view of the reported cases of virus being mutated in more virulent form in some western countries.