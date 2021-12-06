Special vaccination drive begins in Ri Bhoi

NONGPOH, Dec 6: The district administration of Ri Bhoi district today began the ‘Special Vaccination Campaign and and Aadhaar Enrolment’ by adopting the election mode, wherein, health workers and personnel from the District were made available at all polling stations for the purposes.

Being one of its kind, the two-day mass vaccination drive for each C and RD Block of the District, was started from polling stations of Umling C and RD Block, followed by the Jirang C and RD Block on December 9 and 10, Umsning C and RD Block on December 13 and 14 and lastly at the Bhoirymbong C and RD Block on December 16 and 17.

Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner, RM Kurbah has strongly urged upon the people of the District to come forward and get themselves vaccinated as this would create a herd immunity amongst the population and will also avoid unnecessary cases and deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic.