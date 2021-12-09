Workshop raises concern over rising cases of sexual harassment against women

TURA, Dec 9: A workshop on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, Redressal) Act 2013, was on Thursday jointly organized by the office of the district social welfare officer and district administration at the Resubelpara Circuit House in North Garo Hills.

Superintendent of Police, AT Sangma who spoke to the gathering as the resource person during the programme said that the rising cases of sexual harassment were a matter of concern. Informing that crimes against women were rising day by day, Sangma dwelt at length on Crimes against women, penalties under IPC, 1860, disciplines and conduct rules under the Meghalaya service (conduct) rules, 1990 including fair procedure and relevant provisions under sexual harassment of women at Workplace (SHWWP) Act 2013.

Speaking on gender discrimination and types of sexual harassment at the workplace, Legal cum Probation Officer, Deuterina Sangma said “despite the existence of the SHWWP, Act 2013, women continues to suffer sexual harassment at workplace in the forms of ‘Quid Pro Quo’ which means seeking sexual favours in return for work benefits and ‘Hostile work environment’ where a woman employee is put in an unfavorable condition simply because she is a woman”.

She pointed out that the number of sexual harassment cases is escalating due to lack of awareness on SHWWP Act and added that cases of sexual harassment should be reported and the victim should seek legal remedy as prescribed under the law.