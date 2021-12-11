Mawkyrwat resident constructs scenic viewpoint to keep wife’s memory alive

By Kynsai L Sangriang

SHILLONG, Dec 10: Located within the interiors of South West Khasi Hills, the Deborlew South Rivar Viewpoint stands out as a majestic spot in the lap of nature – a gentle breeze blowing all around, beautiful scenery across the valley and the plains of Bangladesh on the horizon. But what looks like any other viewpoint in the ‘abode of clouds’ actually goes on to narrate the heroic efforts of a loving husband who left no stone unturned to mark his love for his wife.

52-year-old Blirin Shylla, from Tynnai village in Mawkyrwat is the man behind the scenic South Rivar Viewpoint that was recently inaugurated by PHE Minister Renikton L. Tongkhar. The viewpoint oversees the calming Umar falls and houses a small fishing pond, a drinking well and a playground for children. Working together with his newly-wed wife and twelve children, Shylla worked for four long years to transform an ordinary hill into a mesmerising viewpoint. As he mentions himself, he spent around Rs 5 lakh on this project and he did not have it easy, right from the beginning. He had to buy large quantities of rod, clean the area on his own, work with a torchlight at night and build footbridges to go from one hill to the other. Besides, being the poor farmer that he is, hiring workers was no option either. But in the end, Shylla ended up with his wife’s dreams realized into a real place of touristic importance.

The story goes that years ago when Shylla and his late wife, Melinda Snaitang would cultivate broom in the vicinity, they would always rest on this particular hill on top of which this viewpoint is located. Together, they would relax and enjoy the cool breeze and the soothing landscape. And while merrily enjoying their meals together, his wife would casually tell him that it would be incredible if people could experience what they experienced daily, and that if the little hillock could be transformed into a viewpoint.

After the death of his wife in 2015, it was this mutual love they shared for the place that drove Shylla into action in 2018. The arduous efforts put in by Shylla with the help of his children and his new wife resulted in the culmination of his dream project.

Certainly, Shylla and his viewpoint are the epitomes of unconditional love that transcends all human hurdles. Besides what started as a daring act of love ended up being a gift for the general public too. Speaking about his project, he said, “I am very happy to be able to open this viewpoint to the public and sometimes I got emotional that I am able to make my late wife’s dreams come true. I had spent lots of money here which almost reached Rs 5 lakh without counting my days and hours of work, but I think it’s worth it.”