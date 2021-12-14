CBI arrests NF Railway official in alleged bribery case     

GUWAHATI, Dec 14: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested a deputy chief electrical engineer of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Maligaon here in an alleged bribery case.

A CBI team laid a trap and apprehended Ranjit Kumar Borah, deputy chief electrical engineer (coaching), NFR, Maligaon, along with an employee of a Patna-based private company, while a bribe of Rs 15 lakh was exchanged between them, an official statement issued to the media, informed.

According to the statement, cases have been registered against Borah along with others, including Chintan Jain, director of Patna-based Sun Shine Devices Private Limited; Niraj Kumar, employee of Chintan Jain and other unknown public servants and private persons.

“It was alleged that the public servant, while posted earlier as deputy chief electrical engineer (construction) in NFR, had obtained two immovable properties (benami flats) as alleged illegal gratification from the director of the private company.

It was further alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 2.10 crore from the private persons in lieu of two benami flats for extending undue benefits to him in past and also assured to extend undue favour in future as well.

“It was also alleged that the private person started transferring the bribe money to the public servant in instalments. CBI laid a trap and apprehended the public servant and the employee of the said director of the private company as soon as the bribe of Rs 15 lakh was exchanged between them,” the statement said.

Searches are being conducted by the investigation agency at nine locations, including Guwahati, Patna, Noida, etc, which has led to the recovery of several incriminating documents.