Pioneer Poet Laureate

Meghalaya is observing U Soso Tham Day to mark the 81st death anniversary

of the great pioneer poets of the state. But this genius, who battled

extreme poverty, had once been neglected and ridiculed in his own

motherland.

Many of U Soso Tham’s valuable writings are lost or untraceable today.

These could not be preserved in printed form due to a financial crunch. It

is an irreparable loss for the literary world.

Soso Tham expressed his tragic frustration in many of his poems that touch

every heart today. One such poem is:

*‘Quietly he lives, quietly he dies,*

*Amidst the wilderness*

*Quietly in the grave let him rest,*

*Beneath the soft green grass’…*

Soso Tham was a poet and philosopher of the mid-nineteenth century when

formal education did not reach the villages of the Khasi Hills. The

villagers took his spontaneous poetic expression as madness. His friends

and elders could not fathom the depth of his extraordinary thinking that

yielded beautifully stringed words.

Soso Tham was born in 1873 in the village of Nongsawlin in present-day

Sohra. His father, Hat Tongper and mother Lyngklin Tham were very poor but

pious. Since childhood, he had to struggle against poverty mainly because

of his father’s premature death. There was no scope for the education of

the village children in the backward hilly places of United Khasi & Jaintia

Hills; but his parents tried their best to give education to their son.

Young Soso had to go to Sylhet for education, crossing the hills on foot.

He studied up to class 8 but had to stop due to his father’s death

(Reference: A talk on U Soso Tham by Ba Tarani, Sohbar Punji on November

16, 1984).

Soso Tham was a self-made poet; his birth in an underprivileged family did

not give him access to literature. He ignored the ridicule and taunt of his

peers and pursued what he believed in. The beauty of nature would attract him

so much that when sent to collect firewood for domestic use, he would

sit under the trees and enjoy the surroundings, completely forgetting all

his responsibilities. In the evening, he would return home empty-handed and

would be scolded as the most worthless creature in the world. Nobody could

imagine then that the “worthless creature” would one day become one of

Meghalaya’s and India’s greats.

Soso Tham was highly influenced by the English lyrics he studied in school.

He pioneered in making use of Khasi idioms in his poems, mainly taken from

English. Sometimes he uttered his self-composed poems while speaking to

others.

In course of time, some educated people recognised his philosophical and

exceptional intellectual thinking and by dint of their sincere effort, he

was appointed as a Khasi (language) teacher in the Shillong Government High

School, Mawkhar on October 12, 1905. He served there till July 30, 1931. He

had to retire at the age of 58 years according to erstwhile government

service rule. He was often regarded a half-mad teacher because sometimes he

would mutter his philosophical thoughts that were beyond the comprehension

of his students. He was called a ‘lunatic teacher’.

Book-based education was secondary to Soso Tham. His philosophical thoughts

and ideas were far above his academic education and beyond the

understanding of the people then. Braving all pangs, he started composing

poems and in 1925, despite a financial crisis, published his first book ‘Ka

Duitara Ksiar’ (The Golden Harp) comprising 46 Khasi poems and 14

translations from English poems. Unfortunately, nobody appreciated his

noble venture. Like an ordinary vendor, he had to go from door to door to

sell his books without much success. Even the literate people of that age

did not give him the respect he rightly deserved.

Recognition came late after the end of his struggling life just like Robert

Burns of Scotland. Soso Tham expired on December 18, 1940, leaving many of

his poetic works unfulfilled. The day is observed today as U Soso Tham Day

throughout the state of Meghalaya.

S.K. Bhuyan, Assam’s renowned historian, called Soso Tham the ‘Robert Burns

of the Khasi Highlands’ (Reference: Studies of the Literature of Assam).

Burns (1759–1796), born to a very poor tenant farmer of Scotland is known

as the pioneer of the romantic movement for his lyrical poetry and

rewriting of Scottish folk songs. He had to swim against the stream

throughout his life to establish himself but remained unrecognised till his

death at the age of 37 years.

Bhupen Hazarika of Assam had lauded Soso Tham as a mystic poet. Praising

the monumental works of the Khasi poet, the Bard of Brahmaputra had said:

“Great people come once to the world to leave their footprints through

their golden creations such as ‘Ka Duitara Ksiar’.”

Radhan Singh Lyngdoh of Meghalaya said, “The name of Soso Tham rests on the

pinnacle among the literary towers.”

Today, U Soso Tham is honoured by the state government and the people of

Meghalaya, but his genius should not be confined to the state only. It is

the duty of all Soso Tham lovers, irrespective of community, to take the

genius to the national and international levels through apt translations in

different languages. That will be the right tribute to the great soul.