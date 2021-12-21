Will complete probe into Jorhat lynching by first week of Jan: Police

GUWAHATI, Dec 21: Assam special DGP (law and order) G.P Singh on Tuesday said the investigation into the mob lynching of an All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leader last month was likely to be completed by the first week of January 2022.

Singh was directed by the chief minister to personally monitor the investigation into the death of Animesh Bhuyan, the education secretary of the Brahmaputra Anchalik unit of AASU (Golaghat), in a mob attack in the heart of Jorhat town on November 29, 2021.

Speaking to mediapersons during a visit to Jorhat to take stock of the progress of the probe, Singh said the investigation has progressed at a considerable pace

“Meanwhile, CCTV footage and mobile phone recordings of the incident have been collected and sent to the forensic science laboratory in Guwahati. The statements of the witnesses, which include both civilians and policemen, have been recorded in the court,” the special DGP said.

He further informed that the entire process should take another 10 to 12 days to be completed.

“Investigation of the case will be completed by the first week of January 2022 and thereafter we will be able to file a strong chargesheet in the case, I firmly believe,” Singh said.

Two other members of the students union, who had accompanied Animesh to Jorhat from his native village, were also attacked by a mob. They were later admitted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Police thereafter arrested 13 persons, including the prime accused, Kola Lora alias Niraj Das, who died after being hit by a police escort vehicle while trying to escape from police custody just a day after the incident. Two other accused were later arrested on the basis of evidence.

The Jorhat superintendent of police had subsequently appealed to the witnesses in the area to come out fearlessly and help police by providing facts, videos and statements related to the lynching so that a strong chargesheet could be filed.

Round-the-clock helpline numbers were opened for people to inform the police about facts relating to the incident that triggered state-wide outrage and demand from AASU and other pressure groups for a speedy trial through a fast-track court.