SSA teachers launch ‘letter writing’ campaign

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 22: The offices of Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma and Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui are all set to be bombarded with thousands of letters from aggrieved SSA teachers who are protesting against non-payment of salaries for five months.

“We have launched the letter campaign to the CM and Education minister today and it will continue till January 14, 2022. Each and every SSA teacher will send their grievances through the letters,” said president of Meghalaya SSA Schools Association Aristotle Rymbai on Wednesday.

Informing that the SSA teachers will start sending the letters from Thursday, Rymbai said, “If the government does not release our dues after this letter campaign we will organise a sit-in and candlelight protest on January 21 on the state’s golden jubilee celebrations.”

Reminding that the state government is yet to release salary for five months, Rymbai said, “The SSA teachers have launched a non-cooperation movement yesterday and have resolved not to take part in any programme of the state government till our pending dues are released.”

The state government on its part has expressed helplessness and maintained that they do not have the required funds. It has also asserted that salary will be disbursed as and when they receive the funds from the Centre.