Assembly project gets May deadline

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 23: Admitting that construction of the new Assembly building at Mawdiangdiang in New Shillong Township was running behind schedule, Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Thursday said they were targeting to complete the delayed project by May next year if everything goes smoothly.

Revealing that the construction work was scheduled to be completed by December, the Speaker said, “To be practical we should have completed it by now but due to the pandemic we lost close to a year.”

“With the pace of the work now we will be able to complete it by the end of May,” he added.

Asked about the expected release of Rs 100 crore from the Centre for the project, Lyngdoh said he had met the Prime Minister and Finance Minister and had requested them for funding.

“The response was positive and some fund has been earmarked. In order to get more clarity on that we will go to Delhi and meet the concerned people in January,” he said.

He said that as of now, the expenditure was being taken care of by the state government.

It may be mentioned that the Rs 127-crore project is being implemented by Uttar Pradesh government PSU, Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Ltd.