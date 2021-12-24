CLP’s decision to back MDA: Pala says he was kept in loop

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 23: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president, Vincent H Pala on Thursday said he was kept in the loop when the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) decided to partner with the state government on issues impacting the state.

He said some people had misinterpreted the decision.

“Interpretation can be different but we are ready to work together for solution for the people and that is exactly what we meant,” Pala said, citing the resolution passed unanimously in the Assembly on issues such as Inner Line Permit and the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

“These are issues which were taken when Dr Mukul Sangma was the Chief Minister and later, when he was the leader of Opposition. We stand by those issues,” the MPCC chief said.

He said the CLP had informed him of its decision.

Reacting to a query that the Congress’s move is being seen as a tactic to get close to the MDA coalition and form an alliance before or after Assembly polls in 2023, Pala said, “It is too early to talk about alliance. Any decision on alliance has to be made in consultation with the high command. The issue has not been discussed and so, the question of alliance does not arise now.”

Sangma, who is now with the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), had described the development as an act of betrayal by the Congress.

But Pala said, “When Mukul was in the Congress, it unanimously adopted many resolutions that we are in line with the government. So, where is the question of betrayal then?”

“We stand by what we said. We do not betray; betrayal is from someone who says something today and does something else tomorrow,” he said.

On the AITC’s call to the five Congress MLAs to join the party, Pala said, “Not everybody is on the same page with somebody. It is up to the MLAs to decide but the MLAs are seasoned politicians and they know what they are doing. He (Sangma) tried but he couldn’t.”