Meghalaya withdraws consent to CBI

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today downplayed the state’s withdrawal consent to the CBI to investigate cases in the state while Opposition leader, Mukul Sangma vowed to look into the circumstances leading to this decision.

Speaking to media persons here, Conrad Sangma said that it was a normal thing and most of the state in the country had done it

Stating that Meghalaya withdrew consent to CBI to investigate cases in the state long time back, he adding there is nothing new in this

It may be mentioned that Meghalaya has become the ninth state in the country to have taken this step.

On the other hand, Opposition leader, Mukul Sangma said that they would have to look at the background of the circumstances leading to this decision whether there were some reasons which prompted the Government to take this decision.

The CBI is governed by the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, and it must mandatorily obtain the consent of the state government concerned before beginning to investigate a crime in the state.

General consent is normally given by states to help the CBI in seamless investigation of cases of corruption against central government employees in their states. This is consent by default, in the absence of which the CBI would have to apply to the state government in every case, and before taking even small actions.