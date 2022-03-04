No conflict in MDA after inclusion of Cong MLAs

Shillong, March 4: Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma has said that there is no reason for conflict in the MDA Government with the entry of five Congress MLA (now suspended from the party) in the coalition which has the BJP as one of the constituents.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Chief Minister said that there is no need for conflict as Congress party has already taken action against the five MLAs and in a way they are not Congress MLAs after being suspended

“I don’t see any conflict of interest as we all are here to work for the state and we will carry everyone along,” the Chief Minister said while hailing the move of the five MLAs to support the MDA coalition.

Terming the move of the MLAs as positive step, he said that the move of the MLAs gives a positive reflection of the Government based on the work carried out by the Government and the attempts of the Government to resolve the issues

It may be mentioned that BJP, the rivals of the Congress, are not happy with the move to include Congress MLAs in the coalition and they have even asked for a clarification from the Chief Minister on the matter.