Deputy CEM presents deficit budget in KHADC

Shillong, March 8: Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Deputy Chief Executive Member (CEM), Gigur Myrthong today presented a deficit budget of Rs 17,547 for the year 2022-2023.

Presenting the budget on the first day of the Council budget session, Myrthong informed that the expenditure was projected Rs 194,97,66,220 crore while the estimated revenue is put at Rs 194,97,49,210.

Deputy CEM said that there is a deficit in the budget estimate since the proposed expenditure is higher than the council’s revenue receipts.

He, however, assured the house that the Executive Committee will try its best to find ways and means to improve the revenue generation of the Council.