EU to work on reducing energy dependence on Russia: EC President

To this end, the EU will accelerate its Green Deal, a roadmap for making the EU’s economy sustainable, Xinhua news agency quoted von der Leyen as saying.

The EU will work on improving its energy efficiency, she said.

As to the protection of consumers from the price spike amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, von der Leyen said in the long term the EU will also have to look into its energy market composition, especially as renewables are set to represent a bigger share in the future.