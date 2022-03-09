JHDS inaugurates farmers’ marketing centre

Jowai, March 9: In order to facilitates agricultural regeneration measures, the Jaintia Hills Development Society (JHDS) inaugurated the farmers’ marketing centre called ‘Jaintia Products Mart’ located at Mihmyntdu village near Jowai in West Jaintia Hills on Wednesday.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner, West Jaintia HIlls, Alexander Mukhim was the chief guest and Thadlaskein C&RD Block Officer, B Blah as the guest of honour.

“All expenditures for the Farmers’ Marketing Centre was sponsored by the JHDS supported by the Caritas India and Misereor, Germany.

The marketing centre will be handed over to selected Self Help Groups (SHGs) for management and maintenance”‘ informed the JHDS Director.

He also informed that the marketing centre would help farmers to exhibits their products so that they can market them easily.

The ADC as the chief guest, he lauded the Society for taking this effort to help the farmers so that they can improve their livelihood economically.

He also urged various government departments to extend their help and cooperates with them (farmers).