“Maeeshat Edupreneur Awards Conferred at USTM”

Guwahati, March 10: Maeeshat Media Pvt. Ltd, India’s first media outlet dedicated to covering economic activities of minority communities, has given away its 11th edition of business awards at the Golmez Edupreneur Conference held in association with the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) here today.

Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM and P. A. Inamdar, Founder President, Azam Campus, Pune was conferred with Edu Doctor Award-2022 while Dr Abdul Qadeer, Founder Chairman, Shaheen Group, Karnataka was conferred with the Edupreneur of the Year Award, according to a Press communique issued by the USTM.

The keynote address of the conference was delivered by Dr Frank F Islam, Chairman and CEO of FI investment group, USA. The conference has been attended by economic experts, business leaders, entrepreneurs, social workers, and professionals from across India.

Addressing the gathering of entrepreneurs, P. A. Inamdar urged, “Let us not talk about anything negative. We have to talk how much we have achieved and how far we have to achieve for development.” Emphasizing on imparting spoken English in all vernacular medium schools, he said that technology can create a much better environment and contribute to educational progress. He suggested all to think about how to empower neighbourhood small institutions.

Delivering the keynote address in the inaugural session, Dr Frank F Islam emphasized on the need for edupreneurship in India. “Much has been done for the development of education among the minorities in India, and unfortunately much remains to be done”, he said.

Welcoming the guests, Mahbubul Hoque said that through institution building one can change the environment of a particular place and bring progress to the people of the area. He thanked all the participants for coming over to the North East and for their desire to contribute for the development of the people through promotion of education. “We as Indians have to think for development of every citizen, not simply of the minorities”, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof G. D. Sharma, VC, USTM mentioned about National Education Policy-2020 and said that USTM is preparing 82 teachers for technology oriented courses so that the university becomes a global university through technology. “We have to establish peace in the North East region though the means of education”, he added.