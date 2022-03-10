WI edge England by 7 runs

Dunedin, March 9: West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Shemaine Campbelle’s 80-ball 66, followed by an all-round bowling performance helped the Stafanie Taylor-led team defeat defending champions England by seven runs to notch their second win in the ICC Women’s World Cup at the University Oval here on Wednesday.

Thanks to a competitive 225/6 in 50 overs – built largely around Campbelle’s partnership with Chedean Nation (49*) – West Indies put pressure on England, who later succumbed to Shamilia Connell’s (3/38) pace to be all out for 218 in 47.4 overs.

West Indies had defeated tournament favourites New Zealand by just three runs in the opening match.

Campbelle’s 69, along with important knocks from Nation (49 not out), Hayley Matthews (45) and Dottin (31) helped West Indies post a decent total and it proved to be enough as England continually lost wickets at vital moments in reply.

England’s hopes looked bleak when they were reduced to 156/8 in the 35th over, but Sophie Ecclestone (33*) and Kate Cross (27) combined to put on 61 for the ninth-wicket to almost pull off an amazing late heist.

It came down to the last three overs and it looked like the duo were going to get the job done as England required just nine runs for victory and still had two wickets in hand. But Cross was run out at the non-striker’s end when backing up and Anya Shrubsole was bowled by spinner Anisa Mohammed (2/24) three balls later. (IANS)

Brief scores

West Indies Women

225/6 (50 Ovs)

(Shemaine Campbelle 66, Chedean Nation 49*;

Sophie Ecclestone 3/20)

England Women

218 (47.4 Ovs)

(Tammy Beaumont 46,

Sophia Dunkley 38;

Shamilia Connell 3/38)