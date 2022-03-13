Killer of CRPF trooper arrested in J&K’s Shopian district

Srinagar, March 13 : In a prompt action, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Sunday that it has arrested the killer of a CRPF trooper, who was killed in Shopian district.

Vijay Kumar, IGP (Kashmir) said the killer of CRPF personnel has been arrested by police.

“We have arrested the killer of CRPF personnel. Weapon of offence (pistol) has also been recovered on his disclosure.

“One overground worker (OGW), who accompanied him during the terror crime has also been arrested. Militant crime was committed on the direction of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, Abid Ramzan Sheikh. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered”, the IGP told some reporters.

CRPF trooper, Mukhtar Ahmad was killed by militants in his native village Chek Chotipora in Shopian district on Saturday.

He had come home on leave. (IANS)