MHA likely to review security situation in J&K following attacks

New Delhi, March 13 : The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of recent attacks on civilians and security personnel, sources said on Sunday.

A CRPF jawan Mukthar Ahmad, who was home on leave, was killed by terrorists in Shopian district on Sunday which was the fourth such attack on security personnel in the last three days.

Ahmad succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital.

Shabir Ahmad Mir, a sarpanch, was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam on Friday, while the sarpanch of Khanmoh Bashir Ahmad Bhat was killed two days prior on the outskirts of Srinagar.

On March 7, two civilians were killed and at least 35 people, including a police official, were injured in a grenade attack Amira Kadal, a busy Sunday street market in Srinagar.

Security has been heightened across the union territory, particularly in the Kashmir Valley, while drones are also being used monitor forest areas.

The sources said that the terrorists have been hiding in the forests after conducting the attacks.

Intelligence agencies have identified “some locations” near Srinagar and Baramula district and a coordinated operation against these terrorists have already been planned in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operation Group (SOG).

According to the messages intercepted by the intelligence agencies, Pakistan’s Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) are “annoyed” with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir for not doing “something big” and forcing them to execute a major terror attack on the security forces.

Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered a cache of weapons possibly dropped from a drone along the International Border in RS Pura sector. A massive search operation was carried by the SOG.

The cache of weapons comprised two magazines, 70 cartridges, one pistol, three detonators, three remote-controlled IEDs, three bottles of explosives, a bundle of cortex wire, two timer IEDs and six grenades. (IANS)