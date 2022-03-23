By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 22: Meghalaya’s Abhishek Kumar rattled Sikkim to leave them on 48/4 at stumps on the first day of their Col CK Nayudu Trophy plate group match in Bhubaneshwar on Tuesday.

Meghalaya won the toss and decided to bat first but were all out for 189 in 72.3 overs courtesy of Md Ashif Khan’s 83 and Abhishek’s rearguard 27.

The pair put on 84 for the ninth wicket after Meghalaya were reduced to 100/8 by Sikkim.

Joydeepan Deb (25), Nishanta Chakraborty (19) and Arien B Sangma (15) were the other batters who got starts in the innings.

Sikkim then had to endure an uncomfortable 15 overs before stumps and Abhishek (3/26) and Bipin Kumar Ray (1/9) struck to leave their opponents on 19/4 before Arun and Ingsho Limboo carried Sikkim to 48/4 by the close of play, still 141 runs behind Meghalaya’s first innings total.