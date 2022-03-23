WKH get better of SCA

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 22: A century by Sildamicresha Marbaniang and five wickets for Abiezer Kharsyiem gave West Khasi Hills a superb 26-run victory over Shillong Cricket Association in the first match of the Meghalaya Cricket Association’s U-23 Women’s Inter District Cricket Tournament in Nongstoin on Tuesday.

Marbaniang struck 106 off 108 deliveries after hosts WKH won the toss and elected to bat first. The team captain and wicketkeeper opened the batting and was in superb touch, hitting 12 boundaries. She was responsible for over half of her team’s score of 207/9 in the allotted 35 overs.

Marbaniang batted all the way through the innings, falling off the final delivery. She had half-century partnerships with two team mates – 50 with Evanrilin Syiem and 54 with Ridahun Nongsiej.

Neha Hajong bagged 3/35 and Natasha Rabha 2/55 for SCA.

Shillong were strong in the chase, at least at first, with Hajong scoring a run-a-ball 29, Mansi Anand 28 off 27 and Suriti Kumari Rai 65 off 62. Hajong and Anand put on exactly 50 for the first wicket before the partnership was broken by Kharsyiem.

Shillong were always scoring better than the run rate required but, apart from the top three, the batters could not hang around long enough at the crease and they were eventually bowled out for 181 in 27.5 overs.

Kharsyiem eventually finished with figures of 5/30, including the wicket of SCA top scorer Ray.

WKH thus opened their account in Group B of Zone 1 with a victory and two points in the bag.

There are 10 associated teams taking part in this tournament.

Zone 1 has six teams and has been split into two groups, with East Khasi Hills, All Jaintia CA and Ri-Bhoi comprising Group A and WKH, SCA and South West Khasi Hills in Group B.

Zone 2 has a single group comprising Tura District CA, North Garo Hills, East Garo Hills and South Garo Hills.

All Zone 2 matches will be played in Nongalbibra, South Garo Hills, and these will start on 24 March.

Today, in Group A of Zone 1, Ri-Bhoi will take on All Jaintia CA.