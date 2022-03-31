Ex-Congress MDC Bajop Pyngrope joins NPP

Shillong, Mar 31: Rambrai-Jyrngam MDC and former Congress leader Bajop Pyngrope joined the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) on Thursday along with his supporters.

Pyngrope said his decision was based on the work exhibited by the NPP-led MDA coalition on the ground.

Welcoming the young politician into the party’s fold, NPP National President and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that a large number of people have started believing in the vision of NPP leadership at different levels.