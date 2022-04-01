‘Border MoU based on set principles, can’t change’

SHILLONG, March 31: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday virtually ruled out any reexamination of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Meghalaya and Assam for resolution of the 50-year-old boundary dispute in six of the 12 contested areas, asserting that the MoU was signed based on set principles agreed upon by the two neighbouring states which cannot be changed.

Claiming that the majority of the border population and the stakeholders are happy with the resolution of the dispute in six contested areas, Sangma said, “I have maintained from day one that we cannot change the principles as per our needs and desire. The same principle applies for both Meghalaya and Assam. We went with the principles to seek public opinion which has helped us to reach this stage.”

The CM also slammed his predecessor and Opposition leader, Mukul Sangma for terming the MoU as dangerous, insensitive and in complete disregard to the concern of the people and the state.

“It is quite unfortunate to see the opposition bringing the issue up and saying there should have been consultations with stakeholders. There was no consultation earlier aand for the first time we actually went down to the grassroots to know the will of the people before reaching a solution,” he said.

Admitting that the opposition will say things, he advised them to realize that it they did not have to oppose everything that the government does. “Sometimes we have to work together for the interest of the state and the people.”

On the grievance of the border residents, especially those in the Garo-inhabited villages, the CM said they would explain the government’s stand to the people, if a need arose.

When a timeline was sought on the resolution of the dispute in the remaining six “more complicated” areas, Sangma said it has been a tough six months but the state government would want to cash in on the momentum and take the discussions forward on the remaining six areas.

“We want the momentum to continue. With the kind of understanding and trust that has built up between officials at all levels and the political leadership, we will do it very soon. It is not possible to give a date but I can assure the people that we will do our best to take up the discussion in the next phase,” he added.

The CM said as a first step the two states have signed the MoU and now the Parliament is going to put a stamp on it based on the survey that will be conducted soon.

“We have identified the villages and the rough areas which should be divided between Meghalaya and Assam. Now we have to go down to the details like the particular tree or house or road which should be in Meghalaya or in Assam. These are micro details and this is where the Survey of India will come in,” he said. He added that the Survey of India will coordinate with both the state governments and conduct joint surveys of the six areas.

“Once that process is complete we can expect the GOI to pass a bill to reorganize or redraw the border which will be tabled in the Parliament. It is a process that will take time to work but what is important is that the process has started,” Sangma pointed out.

Opposition out to score

brownie points: Tynsong

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong meanwhile accused AITC MLA, Zenith M Sangma of trying to accrue political mileage by visiting Maikhuli village in Ri-Bhoi district.

“The AITC MLA was not a member of the Regional Committee headed by me. We had involved the traditional heads and local headmen and collected all the land documents,” Tynsong said, adding that the AITC leader was not privy to these minute details and had just gone there to score political points.

Tynsong asked the opposition to refrain from creating confusion on the true intention of the government.

Earlier, Zenith had criticised the government for not taking the consent of the stakeholders of the area before drafting and finalising the MoU with Assam.

The AITC MLA had also claimed that the NPP-led MDA government had succumbed to pressure exerted by Assam and given away land belonging to Meghalaya to the neighbouring state.