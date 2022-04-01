Shillong ISBT becomes functional from today

By Bureau
The ISBT at Shillong. ST photo.

Shillong, April 1: The Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Mawiong here, which was inaugurated extravagantly by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah last year, became functional from today following all ‘facilities’ have been set up there by the Meghalaya Transport Corporation..

The government had earlier set a target to make the ISBT functional before Meghalaya celebrates its 50th statehood day on January 21  this year. The terminus was constructed at a cost of Rs 48.31 crore funded by the North Eastern Council.

Following the ISBT’s grand inauguration last year, the  state transport department had handed it over to the Meghalaya Transport Corporation to make it functional.

