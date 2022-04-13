Protest rally taken out against Meghalaya-Assam MoU to resolve boundary dispute

Nongstoin, April 13 : A peaceful protest rally was taken at Simanaguri today in protest against the recent MoU signed by the chief minsters of Meghalaya and Assam to resolves dispute along the inter-state boundary. Around 1000 people from Malangkona and adjoining villages participated in the rally.

The peace rally was organized by Mallangkona Area Development Organization and Joints Action Committee (Tarabari sector & Gizang sector)

The rally started at 12:30 PM from Simanaguri field till Sildubi village and back to the field.

During the rally the people shouted slogans like ‘ No Meghalaya No Rest’ and ‘MOU to be revoked ‘.

A meeting was also held where pressure groups which include FKJGP Langpih Unit and AHAM Aradonga unit also attended. The pressure groups’ leaders in their speech extended their support towards the people of Malangkona area in their demand to revoke the MoU sign by both the chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya.