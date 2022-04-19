Two drug peddlers held with ‘heroin’ by ANTF personnel

Nongstoin, April 19: The Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) of Meghalaya Poilce apprehended two suspected drug peddlers from their rented house at New Nongstoin in West Khasi Hills district on Monday.

The arrested have been identified as Pynskhem Lyngdoh Nonglait of Mawbyrshem locality in New Nongstoin and Bankyntiew Wanniang of Nongkhlaw, Mairang.

The accused were caught red-handed on Monday afternoon during an operation led by the ANTF and the police seized 22 grams of suspected heroin from their possession.

The accused are suspected to be the main drug suppliers in Nongstoin area.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act and an investigation is on to trace more individuals involved in the supply of contraband drugs in the district.