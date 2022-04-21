James all praise for PMGKAY

SHILLONG, April 20: The Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) has alleviated hardships faced by the poor and marginalised lot when the country was reeling under the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

This was said by Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Minister James Sangma in his virtual address during the ‘Jan Bhagidari Programme on Impact of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY)’, which was organised in the city as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations on Wednesday.

James, during the programme, also patted the department, stakeholders, fair price shops and wholesale dealers for ensuring that food grain is allocated and distributed to the beneficiaries on time despite COVID-19-induced hiccups.

The minister also informed that the PMGKAY is a food security welfare scheme which aims to feed the marginalised society of the country by providing free food grains.

The scheme was first introduced for April to June 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown period in India, which was then extended six times, the latest extension being March 2022 to September 2022.

Others who were present include Principal Secretary of FCS&CA, Dr Shakil P Ahammed, Commissioner & Secretary of FCS&CA P Bakshi, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo, among others.