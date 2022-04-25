CM asks Assam Police to release detained job aspirants

Guwahati, April 25: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the Assam Police to look into the situation emanating from the recent detention of 36 job aspirants during a protest in front of the police headquarters here from a “sympathetic and humanitarian angle” and take steps to release them expeditiously.

Reportedly, the aspirants of the posts of constables in the state police force were detained while staging a demonstration in front of the DGP’s office at Ulubari last Monday demanding immediate announcement of their results of the recruitment examination for constables which was held recently.

A case was registered against them at the Paltan Bazar police station under Sections 120 (B)/141/142/143/145/189/332/353 of IPC read with Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP Act).

They were produced before the court which remanded them to four days’ police custody.

