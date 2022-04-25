Gorkha Patshala, St Edmund’s, RB Anoop Chand claim wins

SHILLONG, April 24: Gorkha Patshala HSS, St Edmund’s HSS, and RB Anoop Chand Hindi HSS emerged victorious in their respective matches of the Inter-School Babu Ondromoni Under-18 Tournament organised by the Shillong Cricket Association (SCA), here on Sunday.

In the first match, Ruprekha Parisad SS won the toss against Gorkha Patshala HSS and elected to bat first, scoring 85/6 in 15 overs. Ankaj Kumar was the top scorer with 22 runs. Sumit Sah took 2/16. In reply, Gorkha Patshala knocked off the required runs, finishing at 86/7 in 12.5 overs with Rajan Sharma hitting 26 off 27 balls. Aditya Raj took 2/23.

Later, Shillong SS batted first after winning the toss against St Edmund’s HSS but were restricted to 61/8 in 15 overs, Ajay Baruah top-scoring with 15. For St Edmund’s HSS, Harshvardhan Singhania claimed figures of 3/10. St Edmunds HSS smashed 62/3 in just 8 overs to win the match. Kshitij Singhania was the highest scorer with a run-a-ball 24. Roshan Shah took 3/11.

In the last match of the day, RB Anoop Chand Hindi HSS chose to field first after winning the toss against Gandhi Buniyadi SS, who were bowled out for a challenging 102 in 12.2 overs. Shubash Kumar got 31 runs off 19 balls. Avinash Kumarfinished with impressive figures of 5/9. In reply, RB Anoop Chand Hindi HSS reached 103/4 in 12 overs. Sumit Kumar scored 24 runs off 26 balls. Kishan Kumar returned figures of 2/13.